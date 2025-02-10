Fast and Furious Collaboration Reportedly Coming to Fortnite

Epic Games’ incredibly popular video game Fortnite is many things. For most, it’s a third-person battle royale shooter that has 100 players drop out of a Battle Bus and fight to become the last person standing. For some, it’s an open-world survival LEGO game that lets you build your own homesteads across several different biomes. It could even be considered the long-awaited comeback of Rock Band-style rhythm games with its Festival mode. Regardless of how a person plays, one thing is certain: Fortnite is pretty fun to play with family. And who better to represent family than a possible collaboration with the long-running film franchise Fast and Furious.

According to noted Fortnite leakers Wenso and Loolo, the blockbuster film franchise Fast and Furious may be racing its way into Fortnite soon. Not much is known about the collaboration, but both leakers state that fan-favorite characters Dominic Toretto and Han Lue are confirmed. On the speculative side, Loolo says there could be more skins when the collaboration inevitably drops. The specific date on that drop seems to still be unknown. Both leakers do say “soon,” so maybe these two new skins could be on their way in the near future.

“Fast & Furious skins are coming soon,” says Loolo. “Dom Toretto and Han Lue are coming to Fortnite soon! There could also be more skins for whenever the skins get released.”

This is not the first time Fast and Furious collaborated with Fortnite. Last year, Epic Games introduced two prominent vehicles from the franchise: the Nissan Skyline GT-R and Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Now that Rocket League vehicles can now transfer to Fortnite and vice versa, players who bought any of these two vehicles when they were available can use them between both games at no additional cost. To put it simply, players just need to buy it once to use it in either Fortnite or Rocket League. Both vehicles were 1,000 credits on Rocket League or 2,500 V-Bucks in Fortnite each.

This is just the latest batch of Fortnite collaboration skins to leak. Just recently, a look at a new Iron Man skin got out. This particular pack is fairly unique as it features four color swaps. This includes the classic red and gold colorway, the black and gold suit featured in the Kieron Gillen/Greg Land run, and a green and silver suit seemingly based on Doctor Doom. It was also leaked that a collaboration based on James Cameron’s hit film franchise Avatar is also in the works. This bundle includes characters Jake and Neytiri from 2022’s Avatar: The Way of Water, as well as other items based on the movie.

In terms of Fortnite collaborations that are currently available, as of this writing there are several featured in the Item Shop right now. This includes bundles for Jujutsu Kaisen, Rick and Morty, Adidas, John Carpenter’s Halloween, Saw, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, NFL, Metallica, and more.

