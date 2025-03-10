7 Features of PlayStation Plus Most Subscribers Don’t Know About

For gamers who play PS5 or PS4, PlayStation Plus is a helpful subscription to play new games or be with friends. With hundreds of titles in the Games Catalog with PlayStation Plus Extra and even more in the Classics Catalog with PlayStation Plus Premium, there’s a lot to enjoy. However, there are tons of benefits and features that subscribers may not know they have access to, from trials for a plethora of new releases to a whole movie library to watch.

With that said, here are seven forgotten features that you should definitely check out if you subscribe to PS Plus:

Game Help

Game help on Playstation Plus can aid you in finding collectibles or beating levels.

We all have those moments of frustration when playing a game. A boss beating you too many times, you running around in circles to find a collectible, or maybe you don’t know what to do next. Fortunately, help is just a button press away. PlayStation Plus subscribers, for a select number of titles, can use the Game Help feature, which can be accessed via the Home menu. If a lightbulb is present near the objective, you can click on it to watch a video on how to complete it.

Furthermore, members of the community have contributed videos and walkthroughs to help struggling players, all without leaving the game. With tons of games nowadays with collectibles and big objectives like Astro Bot and Monster Hunter Wilds, having a guiding hand is much appreciated.

Exclusive Game Demo Trials (PS Plus Premium)

you can try out games like black myth: wukong with PlayStation plus’ game trials.

Wish you could try out some of the latest titles but don’t want to spend the money? Well, PlayStation Plus has you covered. For a select number of titles, timed trials are available for you to play, letting you test it out before you decide to purchase it. Some trials last for 30 minutes while others only go five to ten.

The titles aren’t just random games PlayStation has. A majority of them are big titles like Metaphor: ReFantazio, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Cyberpunk 2077. Even more so, they have trials for PlayStation’s own published titles, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Stellar Blade, and Black Myth: Wukong. It’s the perfect way to try out potential purchases and, if anything, play a ton of cool games.

Cloud Saves

You can save progress to the cloud to use anywhere with PlayStation Plus.

The unexpected can happen when you least expect it. For gamers, the risk of losing all your progress in a game, much less entire save files, sounds like a nightmare. Fortunately, PlayStation Plus has a remedy just for that very scenario: Cloud Saves. With these, the only thing you need to worry about is remembering to save.

Outside of saving your data to the Cloud for protection, this feature also lets you transfer it to different consoles. So, say you wanted to show off your Monster Hunter Wilds character at a friend’s house. With Cloud Saves, you’ll be able to access that save file if you log onto your friend’s PlayStation and start right where you left off. You never know when you’ll need it, so it’s good to know you have it.

Share Play + Share Watch

Have a friend help you beat that one level, like in elden ring, through Share play on Playstation plus.

Remember when you used to gather with your friends and watch a film or play a game all in the same room? While you may not be together, PlayStation Plus has a feature that can do both. With Share Watch, you can invite your online party to watch you stream your screen, whether you’re playing a new game or wanting to binge the latest season of a show. Meanwhile, Share Play lets another person in your party take over your game to play.

As you can imagine, there are a lot of benefits to these features. For example, many people on Reddit said they would use it to play new games they didn’t own, but their friends did. Others, on the other hand, let friends beat bosses in Elden Ring that they struggled with. While a great connection is needed for the party, it’s a feature that few know about but should definitely try.

PlayStation Store Discounts

Loads of exclusive discounts are available for PlayStation plus subscribers.

Gaming can be quite an expensive hobby these days and, with the dozens of games coming out, there’s a lot to choose from. Fortunately, PS Plus subscribers can save a bit of cash on titles with their exclusive discounts.

Much like Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you’ll get deals unavailable to non-subscribers on a select amount of titles. It’s not just old games, as some newer titles can be found at discounted prices. This extends to deluxe editions and add-ons, which can sometimes be sold cheaper than normal. Furthermore, some upcoming titles can be purchased at a cheaper price if they have the PlayStation Plus logo next to them. It’s a definite money saver for those who want to fill their backlog but keep some change.

Sony Pictures Catalog (PS Plus Premium)

films like Spider-man and The Social Network are available for free with PlayStation plus.

With PlayStation being a Sony product, films are in the console’s blood. While there are tons of video games readily available to subscribers to play whenever, sometimes a good film is a nice change of pace. Well, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers get exclusive access to a library of movies free to watch, no questions asked.

As part of Sony Pictures Core, which streams the latest Sony films like Kraven the Hunter or Venom: The Last Dance, subscribers get over 100 movies to watch for no charge. Within the collection titles like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and The Social Network are available to stream at high quality. It definitely beats finding the right film on streaming services or renting one, so give it a try.

Perks

Apex legends and marvel Rivals get exclusive perks with PlayStation Plus.

As a PlayStation Plus member, you’ve likely taken the chance to play all the multiplayer games like Marvel Rivals or Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Well, you can get some exclusive cosmetics and add-ons for the games you play every day at no extra cost.

Titles like Apex Legends, Final Fantasy XIV Online, and Warframe have special add-ons that you can claim whenever you want. Some range from free currency to use in-game, while others give you cool exclusive cosmetics to put on your character/s. So, if there’s a multiplayer title you’ve been wanting to dive into, there could be some helpful packs free to download to get you started or just let you look cool on the field.