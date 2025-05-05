New York Times Connections Answers for May 5th

Can’t seem to figure out today’s NYT Connections? No worries, as we have all of the correct answers and categories, along with hints and tips, for today, May 5th’s Connections from The New York Times. No matter if you like Wordle or Strands, Connections brings an exciting challenge and fun category-based gameplay style you can’t help but enjoy. As for today’s puzzle, we are still in the clear with extremely tough categories, though the words are hard to crack. Luckily, we at ComicBook have played the puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to playing The New York Times’ Connections, you are given 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from months of the year or phone companies to last names of actors named Tom or names of Avengers. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some tough words in it.

For today’s Connections, we keep up yesterday’s easy-going attitude, though the words are a lot harder to figure out. With puzzles like today’s, keep in mind that many words can have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious unless it only has one meaning. In terms of May 5th’s puzzle, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Torpedo, Bat, Coast, Level, Cape, Baton, Plateau, Hoagie, Settle, Cruise, Cigar, Castle, Float, Flatten, Fang, and Drift.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Flying, with style

Green: THE Vampire

Blue: Stay where you are

Purple: Other examples include sausages and pipes

If you want to know the correct categories for today’s Connections, here are the themes:

Yellow: Glide

Green: Associated with Count Dracula

Blue: Stop Changing

Purple: Things that are Long and Cylindrical

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are May 5th’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Coast, Cruise, Drift, Float

Green: Bat, Cape, Castle, Fang

Blue: Flatten, Level, Plateau, Settle

Purple: Baton, Cigar, Hoagie, Torpedo

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.