Remedy Partners With Annapurna for Control 2, Alan Wake TV and Film Projects

Remedy Entertainment has entered into a new “strategic cooperation” with Annapurna that will impact the development of Control 2 in addition to new TV and film projects related to the Alan Wake and Control franchises. For multiple years, Remedy has made it clear that it is working on a sequel to Control. Currently, details on the title are still sparse and will likely remain so for the foreseeable future. Fortunately, whenever Control 2 does come about, it should be followed by a litany of additional projects tied to other mediums.

In a new announcement on Remedy’s website, the studio revealed that Annapurna will be funding the creation of Control 2. Rather than publish the game under its Annapurna Interactive banner, though, Remedy will self-publish Control 2, which is quite the departure for the company. Further news on Control 2 wasn’t disclosed alongside this announcement as Remedy informed fans that they “are going to have to wait a while” to learn more.

Other than Control 2, Annapurna is going to assist with creating projects tied to Control and Alan Wake in TV, film, and other unnamed mediums. Details on this part of the collaboration between Remedy and Annapurna remain spotty for the time being, but these supplemental endeavors are said to tie in with the larger Remedy Connected Universe.

“I’m absolutely thrilled (yes!) by this opportunity to expand the story of Alan Wake and our whole Remedy Connected Universe to mediums beyond games, and to build all of this in close collaboration, games, film, TV, and other mediums as well, as one unified vision,” said Remedy’s creative director Sam Lake of this move. “I trust Annapurna are the perfect partner for us to make this dream come true.”

“We’re super excited to get Annapurna on board,” added Remedy’s Mikael Kasurinen and Juha Vainio. “Annapurna’s creative values align perfectly with ours, making them an inspiring partner for the journey ahead. We at Remedy have been working on Control 2 for a while already, it’s looking amazing, and we feel Annapurna is the perfect partner to work with as the game development is moving forward towards production and eventually across the finish line.”

For now, there are still some big questions to be had about what this partnership between Remedy and Annapurna will look like. A TV adaptation of Alan Wake has been in the works for quite some time at AMC, although a status update on the series hasn’t come about in years. Whether or not that version of the show is still alive isn’t currently known.

In the near term, Remedy will look to release The Lake House, which is the final piece of DLC for Alan Wake 2, later this fall. This expansion’s arrival will coincide with a physical release of the game which is set to be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.