Control Devs Focused on Making “A World That You Can Keep Exploring”

Only two weeks remain before fans are able to get their hands on Remedy Entertainment‘s next big interesting title. Control will be arriving later this month and it will be bringing a host of intriguing gameplay along with it, including physics-defying building, ominous enemies, and so much more. That said, game director Mikael Kasurinen recently noted in an interview that the developers were not really focused on replayability, but more on “creating a world that you can keep exploring,” which is surely exciting for anyone who has been looking forward to diving into the game.

Speaking with the PlayStation Blog, Kasurinen discussed the upcoming Remedy title, including how they weren’t exactly focused on the replayability of it. He also made note of how exploring the Oldest Hose, which is the headquarters of the FBC and overrun by the Hiss. “You can’t have the full Control experience without exploring the Oldest House,” Kasurinen said. “It is filled with secrets and lore that open up the history of the place and maybe gives some clues on the phenomena that you witness.

“Instead of making the game ‘replayable’, for us it was more about creating a world that you can keep exploring. Sometimes returning to an old location can be fun since you can access areas that you couldn’t before due to having a new access level, or an Ability.”

The director then went on to talk about how a substantial amount of Control is going to be completely optional to players. However, Remedy hopes that players will be willing to explore and engage with said content. “We had to accept that we will create a lot of cool content that many might never find,” he said. “This will be the thing that will make people spend time in this world.

“A huge part of the content is actually purely optional in regards of the main story arc, and we hope that people realise that, so they’ll spend more time exploring the Oldest House. It is not about repetition, it is about structuring the content in such a way that exploration, and just ‘being there’, is what you want to do, because everything you find will feel meaningful.”

Control is set to arrive on August 27th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.

