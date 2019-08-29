Here’s How To Find Hideo Kojima’s Cameo in Control

Yes, Hideo Kojima is in Control, well his voice is at least. And he’s not alone, head of marketing for Kojima Productions, Aki Saito, is in the game alongside him. More specifically, there’s a side mission in the new PS4, Xbox One, and PC game from Remedy Entertainment that features voiceover from the two Japanese developers. The mission itself is called Dr. Yoshimi Tokui’s Guided Imagery Experience, which requires you to be at the Old Boys’ Club main story missions. With this mission unlocked, you’ll be able to get into the Central Research sector, which is where the side mission is located.

Once in Central Research, look for the Parapsychology part of the region. Here, there’s a room dubbed the Extrasensory Lab. Head in, and find the collectible sitting near a tank. Once you grab it, the mission will start. Now, if you don’t want to hunt down the mission yourself or don’t plan on playing the game, this is what you need to know. In the game Kojima voices a character, Dr. Yoshimi Tokui, who guides you through a “guided imagery experience” via a translator voiced by Saito. You can watch the experience, below, courtesy of dragonddarkPSN:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Control is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports.

“Is Control Remedy’s apex moment? No. Is it their best game yet? I don’t think so, but I wouldn’t scream at you if you thought it was,” reads a snippet from our official review of the game. “Control’s story and world-building, its thematic cohesiveness is better than anything out of Remedy yet, which is saying a lot. Unfortunately, Control has some blemishes, most of which aren’t very distracting, but when you couple it with some considerable performance issues it adds up and saps a little bit of that specialness.

