‘Control’ Pre-Order Bonuses, PS4 Exclusives, and Expansion Pass Details Unveiled

Now that we finally know when Remedy Entertainment‘s next big adventure is set to arrive, thanks to a recent leak and follow-up confirmation from the studio, fans can’t wait to get their hands on Control. Remedy is well-known for their narrative-driven single-player action games, but the upcoming supernatural thriller appears to be on another level of its own. The likes of Alan Wake and Max Payne have been linear tales, but Control will feature a more well-rounded experience for players. That said, we now have all of the information regarding pre-order bonuses, exclusives for PlayStation 4 players, and even a few details about the game’s expansion pass.

Everyone who pre-orders Control, regardless of platform, will receive the Tactical Response Gear outfit for Jesse, a Crafting Resources Pack, which will be a bonus pack of resources that can be used to upgrade Jesse’s powers and main weapon. These will be accessible via a download code provided by a retailer, or will automatically be in-game if the title is purchased digitally. In addition to this, there will also be a special retail deluxe version that will include the FuturePak metal packaging as well as five Control art cards.

As for those looking to pre-order and play on PlayStation 4, there are a handful of exclusives that are up for grabs. Everything above is included as well as a Control avatar and a dynamic theme for the PS4. For those who don’t pre-order the game, there is still some goodies in it for you on launch day. These include a Rare Service Weapon Mod, Rare Player Mod, Astral Dive suit, and two static themes for the PS4. There is also a digital deluxe edition that is exclusive to PS4 that includes everything from above as well as the “Isolation” side mission and the game’s Expansion Pass, which includes the “Awe” and “The Foundation” expansions.

The Control Expansion Pass will be sold separately for everyone across all platforms, but will be coming to PlayStation 4 first, with “The Foundation” arriving at some point in late 2019. As for Control itself, the game is set to arrive on August 27th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can read more about everything above right here.

