‘Control’ Won’t Have Any Microtransactions, But Will Have DLC

Control director Mikael Kasurinen has confirmed that the new supernatural action-adventure game from Remedy Entertainment will not feature any micortransactions, but it will have DLC.

As you may know, Control is a single-player, narrative-driven experience that does not feature any multiplayer. And normally this would be enough to assume it won’t have microtransactions, but as Middle-earth: Shadow of War showed us, that isn’t always the case.

This means that now even single-player games have to confirm whether or not they will have micortransactions. And that’s exactly what Kasurinen did while speaking to Game Informer.

While there won’t be any microtransactions, Remedy Entertainment and publisher 505 Games will look to make money post-release with DLC. What type of DLC, you ask? Well, we don’t know. Kasurinen unfortunately didn’t divulge any more details to Game Informer.

For those that don’t know: in Control, players will step into the shoes of Jesse Faden, who is on a search for answers as she grows into the role of Director of a secretive agency in New York that has been invaded by an otherworldly threat.

The game’s world is described as being full of side-quests and secrets, and while it does unravel a distinctive story, it’s a non-linear adventure. You can read more on the game, below:

World Within a Location: Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building.

Explore diverse environments and shifting architecture in a deep unpredictable world, set within a sprawling New York building. Flexible and Supernatural Combat System: Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts.

Define your playstyle by integrating supernatural abilities, upgrades, and modifiable loadouts. Reactive Enviorments: Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings.

Harness dynamic environmental destruction for exciting combat possibilities and master complex rituals to alter your surroundings. Reality Meets the Unexplainable: Dive into a dark and brutalist-inspired world where daily reality has been corrupted by an otherworldly force.

Control is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is poised to release sometime this summer. For more coverage on the game, click here.

