Control Ultimate Edition Is Cheaper Than Ever Before in 24-Hour Deal

Remedy Entertainment is known for its narrative-focused titles, such as Alan Wake, Alan Wake 2, Control, and the upcoming Control 2. With the reveal of the connected Remedy universe, fans are more excited than ever. This has fans playing older games to get the full experience. While Control is one of the more recent titles by the studio, numerous players haven’t enjoyed it yet. Those who have yet to pull the trigger on Remedy Entertainment’s Control can now take advantage of an incredible limited-time sale.

Control Ultimate Edition is currently on sale for 24 hours thanks to Fanatical, bringing it down to one of the lowest prices it has ever been. Fans can snag a copy of Control Ultimate Edition for Steam at just $5.99. The deal is only applicable to PC, meaning Xbox and PlayStation players won’t be able to take advantage of this historically low price.

The Ultimate Edition of Control comes with both DLC released for the title. This is The Foundation and AWE DLC, adding new content and stories to the game. The AWE DLC in particular has been popular, thanks to tying into the world of Alan Wake.

We know that Control 2 is in development, and Remedy Entertainment has shown off FBC: Firebreak, a three-player cooperative shooter set within the Remedyverse. This co-op title is a first for the studio and takes place within the FBC building. FBC: Firebreak is planned for release in 2025, but this is subject to change.

Picking up Control, especially at this discounted rate, is the best way to be prepared for these upcoming titles. The sale is only live for 24 hours, so players need to act quickly. Fortunately, for those who miss out on this sale, Control and the Ultimate Edition version go on sale fairly often.

There is no release date for Control 2, so those who want to play the first title closer to the release of the second will have to wait for an unknown period. Control has seen much praise, and is a game that no one should overlook regardless of if they plan to play future Remedy Entertainment games.

Remedy Entertainment has also announced its plans to release television shows based on Control and Alan Wake. It is unknown if it will be one-to-one adaptations, or if the studio will diverge from the in-game narratives. Fans also do not know if characters from the games will appear, though many are hopeful.

If you plan to purchase Control or its Deluxe Edition, there has never been a better time and you shouldn’t pass up this opportunity. Getting this version will get you the complete game and allow you to experience the full story of Control and its protagonist, Jesse Faden, and the surrounding characters.