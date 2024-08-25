Cosmere RPG Becomes Biggest TTRPG Crowdfunding Campaign of All Time

The Cosmere RPG has officially broken the record for biggest tabletop RPG crowdfunding campaign. The successful campaign by Brotherwise Games, which launched earlier this month, has raised over $10.366 million on Kickstarter, breaking the $9.5 million record previously set by Avatar Legends back in 2021. This marks the first time that a crowdfunding campaign for a tabletop RPG has broken the $10 million mark on any platform.

The Cosmere RPG is a new game system designed specifically for the works of novelist Brandon Sanderson. While Sanderson writes several series of books, most take place within the Cosmere, a solar system of planets whose magic systems have a shared origin and features several recurring characters throughout all books. The Cosmere can be enjoyed as separate individual novels, but there is an emerging meta-plot primarily taking place throughout the books of the Stormlight Archives and Mistborn. Those two worlds will be the first to be explored by the Cosmere RPG, with the Stormlight RPG coming in 2025 and the Mistborn RPG coming in 2026. Part of the offerings for those releases are world guides that provide new and fleshed out details about the worlds of both books.

The game’s mechanics include a skill tree system that allows players to customize their characters and either specialize in one career or magic system or potentially take levels in several classes. The game uses a D20-based system that behaves similarly to Dungeons & Dragons, but with a separate and distinct magic system. The game also uses a Fate die, a D6 that can either add “opportunities” or “complications” to the result of rolls, and puts more focus on the narrative of the game.

The crowdfunding campaign for the Cosmere RPG will end this week. You can check out additional details about the game over on Kickstarter.