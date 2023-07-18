Counter-Strike 2 Update Adds Classic Map and Mode, Full Patch Notes

Back in March, Valve announced that it was officially working on Counter-Strike 2 and part of its roll-out would include a Limited Test period, which kicked off shortly after. The highly anticipated sequel is still in the midst of that test, so not widely available for all players, but today Valve dropped a new patch that includes some intriguing information that anyone looking forward to the eventual release will want to hear. We also know that Counter-Strike 2 is supposed to come out later this summer, so this update could be a hint toward the launch coming very soon.

The new update adds the 2v2 Wingman game mode that players of previous CS games know and love. In this mode, players jump into smaller, more compact maps and will need to work with their lone teammate to overcome their opponents. It’s a tense match type that really tests players’ skills in the way only Counter-Strike can.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Alongside Wingman mode, the update overhauls the Overpass map and adds Vertigo. However, both Nuke and Office have now been removed. There are also various bug fixes for Workshop Tools and smaller fixes to other areas of the game, but the Wingman addition is the big talking point here. Counter-Strike 2 is set to launch on PC at some point later this summer. There are rumors it might be coming to other platforms, but those have yet to be confirmed.

The full July 17 patch notes for Counter-Strike 2 can be found below.

[ GAMEPLAY ]

Added Wingman game mode



[ MAPS ]

Added Overpass to Deathmatch, Casual, Wingman, and Competitive game modes



Added Vertigo to Deathmatch and Casual game modes



Removed Nuke and Office



[ WORKSHOP TOOLS ]

Enabled undo/redo buttons



Various bug fixes



[ MISC ]