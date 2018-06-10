Crackdown 3 Trailer Revealed At Xbox E3 2018 With Terry Crews

Even though the game has been delayed to February 2019, Microsoft didn’t hold back on getting people excited for Crackdown 3.

During its E3 press conference today, the publisher premiered a new trailer for Crackdown 3, with star Terry Crews (introduced to the project a while back) providing a great deal of trash talk as he walks players through its action-packed goodness.

Even though the game’s still in development, it’s looking pretty sharp thus far, with a lot of good combat techniques that Crackdown fans will be familiar with; along with slick weaponry and fast-paced visuals.

And, let’s be honest, the trash talk is pretty hilarious. Part of that is due to Crews’ charm, of course (NINE NINE!) and the role he plays leading his team into the charge against heavily armed criminals. Maybe we’ll see some chaotic gun battles as well, with a car throw or two ending the fracas.

You can see all the action above, and then check out the feature list below!

Time to step up your boom and stop crime as a super-powered Agent in Crackdown 3‘s sandbox of mayhem and destruction. Explore the heights of a futuristic city, race through the streets in a transforming vehicle, and use your powerful abilities to stop a ruthless criminal empire. Crackdown 3 delivers cooperative mayhem and an all-new multiplayer mode where destruction is your ultimate weapon powered by Microsoft Cloud. Online multiplayer requires Xbox Live Gold subscription (sold separately).

Stop crime as a super-powered Agent of justice

Skills for Kills. Level up your super-Agent skills to fight like a boss.

Dangerous Open-World Playground. Play with up to four friends over Xbox Live to take out a violent criminal empire and use the city as a weapon against your enemies.

Crime Claps Back. Lure crime lords out of their strongholds by attacking criminal operations and taking out high-value gang captains.

Get Wrecking Zone – a 100% destructible battle arena powered by Microsoft Cloud.

Available on Xbox One and Windows 10. PC hardware requirements may vary for games on Windows 10.

Supports Xbox Play Anywhere.

Crackdown 3 will release in February 2019 for Xbox One, Xbox One X and Windows 10.