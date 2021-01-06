Crash Bandicoot 4 Artist Reveals Alternate Looks for Tawna

✖

Last year, Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time offered a wildly different take on the character Tawna than the one featured in previous series entries. However, it seems that the character almost had some other looks in the game, as well! To celebrate the New Year, concept artist Rob Duenas shared some alternate skins for Tawna that didn't make it into the final game. One features the character with a yellow suit and samurai sword, while the other features a schoolgirl outfit and a kaiju-inspired hat! Duenas also revealed that he had more, but would only share what he was allowed to show.

The concept art can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Happy New Years! Thought I'd share some early Crash 4 concept development. Here's an early takes I did on Tawna Skins! I can't share everything but what I can, I will...

.#crashbandicoot #conceptart #gamedev pic.twitter.com/rpeSTZ27tJ — Rob Duenas (@Sketchcraft) January 4, 2021

Duenas did not elaborate on why these skins were cut from the title, but Tawna, Cortex, and Dingodile did not receive alternate skins in the game, unlike Crash and Coco. It's possible that Activision and Toys for Bob simply ran out of development time, or plans changed, for one reason or another. Neither possibility would be too surprising, given all of the things that can happen during development.

Duenas' comments about not being able to share everything seem a bit curious, to say the least. Oftentimes, developers recycle cut ideas for the next game in the series, and there have been hints that Toys for Bob might already be making plans for Crash 5. Finishing Crash Bandicoot 4 with 106% completion prompts a television set to show a mysterious home screen for an unknown Crash Bandicoot game, alongside the home screens for the four numbered games in the franchise. Given the fact that Toys for Bob seems to be have future plans for Crash, it's entirely possible that some of the content that didn't make the cut for Crash Bandicoot 4 might end up in a future game!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you played Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time? What do you think of the concept art? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!