Crash Bandicoot 4 Release Date, Images Leak

✖

Yet another Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time leak happened this week to reveal not only the first screenshots from the game but also its apparent release date. These images surfaced on online discussion boards like ResetEra and 4Chan and are blurry, but they reveal our best look yet at the game. It looks as though they were pulled from a trailer that we’re supposedly going to get on Monday when the game is officially announced. If the latest leak is to be believed, the game will be released later this year on October 9th and will be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Since leaked, the images have made the rounds online via those forums and on social media as people shared the latest look at the game. The images line up with the box art we saw for the game in the initial leak of the game’s title with both of them showing off Crash’s updated design.

The last of those images shared below showed the October 9th release date. There’s always the chance these images have had some alterations somehow since they just appeared suddenly online, but considering how many images there are and what they show, it’s a pretty good ruse if that’s the case.

Imágenes Filtradas del Trailer de Crash Bandicoot 4 (Parte I) pic.twitter.com/2FNsKvd4SL — Jansom (@UncleJansom) June 20, 2020

Y aquí tenéis un poco más: pic.twitter.com/8OEiYCo7By — Jansom (@UncleJansom) June 20, 2020

El Lunes sale el Trailer, y el juego sale... pic.twitter.com/pusjkRzqP4 — Jansom (@UncleJansom) June 20, 2020

Based on what we’ve seen so far about the game, there’s good reason to believe this will actually be the release date since past leaks have been reliable enough. First we got the box art and name of the game when it was rated online, but even that follows another leak and a more official teaser about something related to Crash. We also know that as part of the Summer Game Fest events, a new game is set to be revealed on Monday. Video game studio Toys for Bob tweeted this week that “it’s almost TIME,” emphasis theirs, to reveal more info on their next game on June 22nd. It’d be very surprising at this point not to see Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time revealed early next week.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is said to be coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms, apparently on October 9th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.