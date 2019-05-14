Fire Up the Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Incense Burner

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is slated to hit the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 21st. Set the mood with this Crash Bandicoot incense burner, which smokes from the exhaust pipes when a cone is lit in the base.

You can pre-order the official Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Incense Burner right here for $39.99 with free shipping expected in “early June”. It’s part of a large collection of new CTR merch released by Numskull that includes everything from t-shirts to fuzzy dice. There’s even a CTR trophy mug for winners to drink from. Note that the CTR incense burner follows an extremely popular Spyro the Dragon incense burner that was released last year. It sold out rather quickly, so you might want to jump on the CTR version sooner rather than later.

On a related note, Funko recently fired up the engines on their Crash Bandicoot Funko Pop Ride from CTR Nitro-Fueled. Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for July. From the official description:

“If you’re feeling the need for speed join Crash Bandicoot in his efforts to prove he’s Earth’s fastest driver and protect the planet from the evil machinations of Nitros Oxide. This Pop! Ride features balanced acceleration and top speed and handling, which Crash is going to need if he drives to win.”

As for the game itself, pre-orders are live on Amazon right now for all three consoles with shipping slated for June 21st. The official description for the game reads:

“Crash is back in the driver’s seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It’s the authentic CTR experience plus a whole lot more, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max:

“Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and controls. Power slide to glory in additional karts and tracks from beyond the original game. Race online with friends and Crash the competition with online leaderboards.”

