New Infamous Game For PS5/PS6 Reportedly Revealed

Sony is reportedly bringing back the Infamous series with a new game, though whether it will be on PS5 or PS6 or both remains to be seen. There’s a big catch, though, and it’s that the report claims the series is not returning via developer Sucker Punch Productions, which has made all releases in the PS3 and PS4 series. This is presumably because the studio is busy with the Ghost of Tsushima series. The why isn’t specified, hence the presumably.

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The new report comes the way of of VGC’s Jordan Middler, a source with an uneven track record, but who has had scoops in the past. Middler specifically cites that he is “under the impression” that something with the series is happening “somewhere else in PlayStation,” not involving Sucker Punch Productions. This is obviously very vague. To this end, this could be a new game, but it could also be a remake or even a remaster. Meanwhile, it is unclear which internal PlayStation team would make this if not Sucker Punch Productions. And there’s no word on a timeline, so it is unclear if this is a PS5 game or a PS6 game or a cross-gen release that comes to both.

Forgotten PlayStation Series

The Infamous series debuted in 2009 with a game of the same name on PS3. The open-world action-adventure game earned an 85 on Metacritic and sold well enough for PlayStation to immediately greenlight Sucker Punch Productions to make a sequel, which came out in 2011 to a similar reception, as evidenced by its 83 on Metacritic. Then the series jumped to PS4 with the release of Infamous Second Son in 2014, which was a standalone sequel rather than a direct sequel like the second game. This was the last mainline installment in the series, which earned an 80 on Metacritic. Sucker Punch Productions then pivoted away from the series, despite Second Son being the best-selling installment in the series so far and among PlayStation’s best-selling PS4 games.

There were also two standalone expansions released during this era. The first was Infamous: Festival of Blood in 2011, which earned a 78 on Metacritic. And the second is the latest release in the series, Infamous First Light, which also happens to be the lowest rated with its 73 on Metacritic.

It has always felt like the series is an untapped well of potential that hardcore PlayStation fans desperately want to see return, but Sucker Punch Productions is busy with the Ghost of Tsushima series, which has proven more acclaimed and more popular, so it makes sense that it has not been pulled from it to go make another Infamous. Sony does, on occasion, move series around between developers, but not often, which is why we think this is more likely to be a remake or a remaster rather than a brand new game.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the PlayStation conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.