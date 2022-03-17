Critical Role Celebrates 7th Anniversary With Surprise Video

Critical Role kicked off their anniversary celebration with a very special message. The popular web series is celebrating its seventh anniversary this week with a host of promotions by its various merchandise partners and special screenings of their latest episode in select Cinemark theaters. The cast had one more surprise up its sleeve, as it posted a special video to its social media channels earlier today. You can check out the video below if you want to avoid any “spoilers” later on in the article.

The video features Critical Role cast member Laura Bailey reprising her role as Jester Lavorre, the beloved cleric dedicated principally to mischief. When Jester decides to send a message to her “deity” the Traveler, she calls upon her duplicate (played by cosplayer and social media personality Ginny Di) to help her keep track of how many words she has remaining in her message. Since it’s Jester (and her strangely signature spell of “Sending”,) chaos and plenty of wasted spell slots ensue. Be sure to stay to the very end to catch a second cameo by Matt Mercer as the Traveler himself.

Critical Role is a popular webseries featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The show’s cast includes Mercer, Bailey, Marisha Ray, Liam O’Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham. While the show started off as a home TTRPG game that aired on Geek & Sundry, it has since grown into one of the biggest web series on the Internet. In 2019, Critical Role launched a Kickstarter campaign to self-fund production of an animated series called The Legend of Vox Machina featuring the characters and adapting events from the first campaign. The campaign raised over $11 million and became one of the most-funded Kickstarter campaigns of all time. Amazon Studios picked up The Legend of Vox Machina and has already renewed the show for a second season. Critical Role also has numerous licensing partnerships to make books, toys, and apparel items featuring characters from the show. It also has a partnership with D&D maker Wizards of the Coast, with a new adventure set in the Critical Role world of Exandria out this week.

You can watch the official seventh anniversary show of Critical Role this evening at 7 PM PT on their Twitch channel. VOD and podcast versions of the episode will be posted next week.