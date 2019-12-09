Critical Role Announces C2E2 2020 Plans, No Gen Con Live Show in 2020

Critical Role has announced plans to appear at C2E2 this year, but they won’t be hosting a live show at Gen Con for the first time in several years. Earlier today, Critical Role announced that they would have a panel at C2E2 along with autograph sessions and photograph opportunities. Tickets for the photo ops and autographs will go on pre-sale in January, with additional information posted on Critical Role‘s website as it becomes available. In their blogpost about their C2E2 appearance, Critical Role also noted that C2E2 would be the cast’s only appearance in the Midwest in 2020, as they would not be returning to Indianapolis due to scheduling. ComicBook.com confirmed with Critical Role that this meant they would not be appearing at Gen Con this year.

Traditionally, Critical Role has held a live show in Indianapolis that coincides with Gen Con, the largest tabletop gaming convention in the United States. In addition to the live show, Critical Role has also held a Talks Machina panel before the show and a panel during Gen Con weekend.

Of course, Critical Role has grown exponentially over the last two years and have big plans coming to fruition in 2020. In addition to their busy schedules (the cast are all talented voice actors), Critical Role is also planning the release of an animated series, the first season of which is due to air in “late 2020,” per Variety. Given that Gen Con falls on the first weekend of August, it’s possible that the cast can’t make a cross-country trip during a critical time in the production of Critical Role‘s animated series.

Whatever the reason, Critical Role will be missed by fans attending Gen Con this year. Hopefully, this is just a one year absence and we’ll get to see Critical Role live in Indianapolis in 2021.