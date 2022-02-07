New Critical Role Comic Announced

Dark Horse has announced a new installment in their line of Critical Role graphic novels detailing the origin stories of the Mighty Nein. Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins: Mollymauk Tealeaf will be released in September and will be written by Jody Houser, with direction by Critical Role DM Matt Mercer and Mollymouk’s player Taliesin Jaffe, and art by Hunter Severn Bonyun. Cathy Le will color the comic, with letters by Ariana Maher, This will be the sixth in Dark Horse’s line of The Mighty Nein Origins comics, leaving only Caduceus Clay (also played by Jaffe) and Beauregard Lionett (played by Marisha Ray) yet to receive an issue. Dark Horse also publishes a Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins comics series that releases monthly and a Tales of Exandria anthology series that delves into the history of various NPC characters.

Mollymauk’s origin should be an interesting tale, as Critical Role’s Campaign 2 eventually revealed that Mollymauk was actually a resurrected cultist imprinted with a new personality and love of life. After joining the Mighty Nein, Mollymauk tragically died while confronting a group of slavers. His original personality Lucien returned after Mollymauk’s “death” and went on to become the main villain of the second campaign. Mollymauk and Lucien were tied to Cognouza, a strange sentient city that drifted across the Astral Plane. How much of Lucien and Mollymauk’s past remains to be seen, but this should be a great comic for those who enjoy Critical Role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The description for the comic reads “What strange events created Mollymauk Tealeaf? Entertainer, fighter, and performer, “Molly” has a knack for hiding his true self behind the shifting color and shape of a personality he seems to wear like his singular coat. But as with every member of the Mighty Nein, his past will eventually catch up with him…and it’s a strange one indeed.” You can check out the cover to the comic below:

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins: Mollymauk Tealeaf will be released on September 14th and will have a retail price of $17.99.