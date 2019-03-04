‘Critical Role’ Kickstarter Breaks Records, $2 Million Mark

Critical Role is getting an animated special and is breaking records in the process.

Earlier today, Critical Role announced a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to fund the production of a 22 minute animated special featuring characters from the first Vox Machina campaign. The popular web series features a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons and is one of the driving forces behind the resurgence of D&D in recent years.

While the Kickstarter would fund upon hitting $750,000, the show’s fanbase (known as Critters) have pledged over $2 million in less than four hours, making the campaign one of the quickest funded campaigns in Kickstarter history. In fact, Critical Role can now boast that their campaign is the fastest TV/movie program to break the $1 million mark, beating the Veronica Mars movie Kickstarter from a few years ago.

The crazy part is that the Kickstarter seems to keep growing and growing at an insane pace. Not only did the Kickstarter reach its $2 million stretch goal, it’s likely to reach its final two stretch goals well before the campaign ends in mid-April. As part of the Kickstarter, Critical Role has pledged to add 22 extra minutes to its campaign and will double the size of the animated special (to 88 minutes total) if it reaches all of its stretch goals.

Although the adventures of Vox Machina ended back in 2017, it seems that Critical Role has more plans for the characters soon. In addition to the in-canon one shot (which is set before the show began airing in 2015), the show will also release several one-shot episodes featuring Vox Machina as part of their campaign stretch goals.

The full Kickstarter can be found here. As of press time, the campaign had broken $2.1 million and was still climbing.