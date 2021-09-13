Critical Role Announces NYCC Plans for The Legend of Vox Machina

Critical Role has announced plans for a “special sneak peak” of their upcoming animated series at this year’s New York Comic-Con. Earlier today, Critical Role announced that the entire cast of the show would make a virtual appearance at this year’s New York Comic-Con to give both physical and virtual attendees of the show an early sneak peak of footage from The Legend of Vox Machina, the upcoming animated series based on their first campaign. The panel will take place on Friday, October 8th at 8 AM PT/11 AM ET. Critical Role fans will be able to watch the panel live on NYCC’s website; afterwards, the VOD version of the panel will be limited to NYCC digital ticket holders and ReedPop Metaverse members for a month.

Critical Role is a popular web series that features a group of well-known voice actors who play through a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated adaptation of Critical Role‘s first campaign, which started off as a home game before becoming a weekly streaming show on Geek & Sundry. After the start of Critical Role‘s second campaign, the show broke away from Geek & Sundry and now runs its own production studio and streaming channel. To date, Critical Role has wrapped two full-length D&D campaign (each of which totals more than 400 hours of content) and several one-shots and mini-campaigns. A third campaign will be announced later this year.

The Legend of Vox Machina is the result of a successful Kickstarter campaign that raised over $12 million. Shortly after the Kickstarter funded, Critical Role announced they had reached a streaming deal with Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime will air the first season and has already renewed the show for a second season. Titmouse Inc., a well-known animation production company who has worked on everything from Star Trek: Lower Decks to Loki and WandaVision, is animating the series with Mary Elizabeth McGlynn serving as voice director and Neal Acree serving as composer.

No release date for The Legend of Vox Machina has been announced.