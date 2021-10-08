The Legend of Vox Machina Premiere Date Revealed

Amazon Prime’s The Legend of Vox Machina will launch next February. During today’s New York Comic Con panel, the cast of the hit D&D series Critical Role announced that their animated series The Legend of Vox Machina will premiere on February 4, 2022 on the Amazon Prime streaming service. The cast also revealed a first look at the animated opening sequence for the show, which can be viewed below:

Critical Role is a popular webseries featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The show’s cast includes Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Liam O’Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham. The Legend of Vox Machina is an animated adaptation of Critical Role’s first D&D campaign, which started as a home game and eventually made its way onto Geek & Sundry back in 2015. While that campaign wrapped in 2018, Critical Role has kept the characters alive in their fans’ hearts through various merchandise, comics, and even book deals. In 2019, Critical Role launched a Kickstarter campaign to self-fund production of an animated series featuring the characters and adapting events from the first campaign. The campaign raised over $11 million and became one of the most-funded Kickstarter campaigns of all time. Amazon Studios agreed to pick up the series and renewed the show for a second season while still in production.

Brandon Auman (Star Wars: Resistance) and Chris Prynoski (Metalocalypse) will also serve as executive producers of the new animated series in addition to the cast of Critical Role, with Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light) joining as supervising director. Titmouse Studios is serving as the animation partner for the show.

The Legend of Vox Machina’s first season will run 10 episodes, with the second season adding an additional 14 episodes. The Critical Role cast will reprise their original character roles for the series, with Mercer playing the roles of several iconic NPCs.

The adventure begins for The Legend of Vox Machina on February 4, 2022. Let us know if you’re excited to see this series come to life in the comment section.