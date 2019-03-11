‘Critical Role’ Announces Creative Team for Upcoming Comics Miniseries

Critical Role is bringing Jody Houser on to write the next arc of its comics series.

Critical Role is a popular webseries that features a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The show has not only gained a loyal following, but it also made mainstream news when it smashed the record for the most money raised on Kickstarter for a TV or movie project last week. In just seven days, Critical Role raised nearly $7 million to produce an animated series starring characters from their first “Vox Machina” campaign.

Earlier today, Critical Role announced that Jody Houser (Orphan Black, Stranger Things) will join artist Olivia Samson as part of the creative team of their upcoming Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Series II. The new Dark Horse miniseries, which will launch in July 2019, continues the origin story of Vox Machina from their humble roots as wandering adventurers to heroes who would save the world multiple times.The six issue miniseries will introduce both Pike and Percy to the Vox Machina party and will dive into the barbarian Grog’s past.

The first issue of Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins Series II will have a cover by Fiona Staples (Saga), who is a noted fan of the popular Dungeons & Dragons webseries. The new series will be co-written by Critical Role DM Matthew Mercer, colored by MSASSYK and lettered by Ariana Maher.

The first Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins miniseries debuted as a digital only title in 2018 and consistently topped Comixology’s sales charts whenever it was released. Critical Role also announced that their first comics miniseries will get a trade paperback collection that will be released in comic book stores and book retailers in October 2019, complete with a brand new cover by Stjepan Šejić.

Finally, Critical Role also announced plans to publish a third art book featured fanart of their series. The Chronicles of Exandria: The Mighty Nein will feature art from the Critical Role community along with text by cast members Liam O’Brien and Taliesin Jaffe. The new 200 page artbook will be released in late 2019.

More information about the various Critical Role projects can be found on their webpage.

