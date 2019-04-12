‘Critical Role’ Gets a New Video Game Crossover (Sort Of)

An unexpected character from Critical Role will make an appearance in another Dungeons & Dragons game. Earlier today, Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms announced that the Kobold inventor Spurt will be added to the game in a future update. Spurt, who was played by D&D senior story designer Chris Perkins, first appeared in Critical Role in an unforgettable 20 minute segment where he joined the Mighty Nein and then was promptly crushed a few minutes later when he antagonized a fire giant. Idle Champions teased adding Spurt on April Fool’s Day as a joke, but decided to add the beloved character to the game.

It’s official! @ChrisPerkinsDnD announced live on stream today that Spurt will be in Idle Champions as a real Champion! It seems a LOT of you wanted it Spurt after our April Fool’s joke. Stay tuned for more details!@Wizards_DnD @CriticalRole #critters #dnd #bringbackspurt pic.twitter.com/3bbjJrPhzQ — Idle Champions (@idlechampions) April 12, 2019

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is a free-to-play “idle clicker” in which players build formations of characters and then pit them against waves of enemies in dungeons. The game contains both popular characters from the Forgotten Realms, along with various characters from different D&D streams such as Dice, Camera, Action.

This marks the first time that a Critical Role character has appeared in Idle Champions, but it’s not the first Critical Role crossover into a video game. Pillars of Eternity 2 has a DLC pack in which players can build the roster of Vox Machina with custom player voice sets voiced by the Critical Role cast and character portraits that show the Vox Machina characters.

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realm is available on Steam, the Google Play and Apple App Stores, and on XBox.

