Cronos: The New Dawn Rumor Reveals Details on New Game From Silent Hill 2 Developer

Bloober Team is fresh off the heels of the Silent Hill 2 remake, but their next game is already barreling down the pipeline. Cronos: The New Dawn is a survival-horror game that tasks players with going back in time and braving an apocalyptic landscape in order to bring victims of the past into a brighter future.

The game’s Steam page gives a brief overview of the specifics. Our main character is equipped with a tool called the Harvester, and they’re in charge of tackling the spooky stuff head on.

“You are a Traveler acting as an agent for the enigmatic Collective, tasked with scouring the wastelands of the future in search of specific time rifts that will transport you back to 1980s-era Poland,” the description reads. “Your mission is to locate key people from the past who perished in the ensuing apocalypse. Using your all-powerful Harvester, you can extract their Essences and have them accompany you into the future.”

Cronos: The New Dawn’s monsters are works of nightmarish art.

Little more is known about the game, but one rumor has picked up a lot of traction, and if it’s to be believed, players may be in for a properly punishing experience.

“The game is quite challenging, especially during combat and exploring,” alleged insider ignusthewise posted. “The core loop is Future Exploration: Find time anomalies to come back to the past[.] Past Exploration: Dive into the past to look for ‘souls'[.] 17 main locations[.]”

This all aligns with Bloober Team’s own description of the game’s mechanics. “Set in a grim world where Eastern European brutalism meets retro-futurist technology, Cronos: The New Dawn lets you experience a gripping story that straddles the line between past and future.”

The listing goes on to say the game is set “in a desolate world filled with ever-present danger” and that being resourceful is the name of the game.

“Your survival hinges on your ability to strategize and plan ahead. The enemies you’ll encounter are nightmarish creatures, born from the remnants of humanity – defeating them will require you to make full use of your arsenal. During battle, quick decisions can mean the difference between life and death.”

Describing the combat as “challenging” isn’t much of a shock. Cronos‘ official reveal trailer gave us a peek at some truly horrific creatures, and if they’re as nasty to fight as they are to look at, they’ll fight right in alongside other menaces from the same genre, like Dead Space’s savage Necromorphs.

All in all, there are still questions to be answered about the game, but this may be our best look at new details for a while given a release date has yet to be set. Silent Hill 2 has also achieved tremendous success, so there’s no telling if supporting that game will interfere with the development progress.

However, we do know Cronos: The New Dawn will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S when it touches down in the future. So, if getting scared out of your pants sounds like a good time, you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled for updates on this one.