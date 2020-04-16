Crysis Remastered Teaser Trailer Leaks

✖

Crysis Remastered is definitely happening and is coming to multiple platforms “soon,” according to a teaser trailer for the remastered game which was apparently leaked ahead of schedule. The trailer which was shared online through some official Twitter accounts only lasted for less than 40 seconds, but that was more than enough time to highlight the demand for a Crysis Remastered project and the result of that demand that the trailer said is “coming soon.” The teaser trailer in question has since been deleted, but not before it was captured by others online to preserve it until the time its official reveal happens.

The Crysis Remastered teaser trailer was shared on Twitter by various Intel accounts and was clearly not supposed to go up at the times that it did seeing how those tweets have since been taken down. They were up long enough for people to grab the trailer first before it was removed, however, and thanks to AllGamesDelta, we can still see what the teaser trailer had to say.

Crysis Remastered Official Teaser pic.twitter.com/YXYG8dYA5T — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) April 16, 2020

While a leak is a leak and Crysis fans will take what they can get, Crysis Remastered wasn’t exactly unexpected by this point. The Crysis Twitter account sprang back to life a few days ago which pointed to an announcement of some sort with the two most obvious potential outcomes being a new game or a remastered version of the original. It seems Crytek has opted for the latter.

The official site for the franchise doesn’t offer any help on learning more about the Crysis Remastered game, at least not yet. It currently only has a teaser on it with no other options for people to click on, but it apparently had more to say earlier in the day. A description which was supposedly there before and has since been taken down confirmed the existence of the game as well as some of its features.

“Crysis Remastered brings new graphic features, high-quality textures, and the CRYENGINE's native hardware- and API-agnostic ray tracing solution for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and – for the very first time – Nintendo Switch,” the leaked description read.

With these leaks now all over the place to somewhat spoil the actual reveal of the game, expect an official announcement anytime now.

