Crytek’s ‘Hunt: Showdown’ Gets A New Early Access Trailer – Spoiler: Everything Dies

The upcoming shooter from Crytek just dropped a new trailer to celebrate its coming release onto Steam’s Early Access and it shows off what players can expect from the upcoming title, including a fair amount of death and good ‘ol fashioned demon hunts. Check out the latest trailer for Hunt: Showdown in the trailer below for Steam.

For those that may be unfamiliar with what Hunt: Showdown brings to the table:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Savage, nightmarish monsters roam the Louisiana swamps, and you are part of a group of rugged bounty hunters bound to rid the world of their ghastly presence. Banish these creatures from our world, and you will be paid generously—and given the chance to buy more gruesome and powerful weapons. Fail, and death will strip you of both character and gear. Your experience, however, remains in your pool of hunters—called your Bloodline—always.”

The game itself is incredibly competitive that blends PvP and PvE effortlessly to make this world of death and survival infinitely more tense. The progression of the in-game events promises “high risk, high reward, high tension”:

“Hunt’s competitive, match-based gameplay mixes PvP and PvE elements to create a uniquely tense experience where your life, your character, and your gear are always on the line. At the beginning of each match, up to five teams of two set out to track their monstrous targets. Once they’ve found and defeated one of these they will receive a bounty—and instantly become a target for every other Hunter left on the map. If you don’t watch your back, you’ll find a knife in it, and your last memory will be of another team of Hunters walking away with your prize. The higher the risk, the higher the reward–but a single mistake could cost you everything.”

Hunt: Showdown is not available yet for purchase but the Early Access is set up to open up soon. To learn more, check out the official Steam listing here.