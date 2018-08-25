Popular 'CS:GO' YouTuber Trevor “McSkillet” Heitmann Dies in Car Crash

Popular Counter-Strike: Global Offensive YouTuber Trevor "McSkillet" Heitmann and two others were killed in a car crash that occurred in San Diego County on Thursday, authorities report.

Heitmann, 18, was reportedly driving his 2014 McLaren the wrong way into incoming traffic that resulted in the crash killing himself, two others, and injuring another, Fox 5 San Diego reports. Police confirmed the YouTuber's identity and said that the crash involved several other vehicles and caused them to be set on fire with the Los Angeles Times reporting that one person speaking to 911 dispatchers said "The whole northbound side [of the freeway] is on fire." Aileen Pizarro, 43, and Aryana Pizarro, 12, were the other two victims of the fatal crash, a mother and daughter who were hit by Heitmann.

Known simply as "McSkillet on YouTube and to is fans, the YouTuber is known for his involvement with the popular tactical shooter CS:GO. Instead of being known for his gameplay like most gaming YouTubers would be, Heitmann is instead better known within the CS:GO skin-trading community for his videos that feature some of the rarest skins in the game. He ran a site called CSGOMagic where others could trade their in-game cosmetics for better or more desired options with many of the YouTuber's videos being centered around the lucrative economy of trading in-game skins with other players. That site was later shut down, however, following changes in Valve's trading policies. The profits from his business resulted in the YouTuber being able to purchase his McLaren 650S that was involved in the car crash, a vehicle that he revealed to his viewers last year in a video uploaded to his channel.

"This car has 641 horsepower," Heitmann said in the car reveal video above. "It beats just about every other supercar in a drag race.

The YouTuber said in the video that his purchase was made possible by the money that he earned from trading skins and skin-trading sponsorships. Others have been able to find similar success within the skin-trading community of CS:GO, but Heitmann in particular was known for his accomplishments when it came to running his own trading site and profiting off of the business. Heitmann had not uploaded any videos in a while though with his most recent content uploaded five months ago with last public activity on Twitter happening in July.