The Lord of the Rings Tabletop RPG is Ending

Cubicle 7 has announced that they will be ceasing publication of The One Ring and Adventures in Middle-Earth, its two tabletop RPGs based on The Lord of the Rings. Earlier this week, the tabletop publisher announced that they had ended their licensing agreement with Sophisticated Games, the holder of the license for The Lord of the Rings tabletop RPGs. As such, Cubicle 7 will no longer be publishing either The One Ring, its original tabletop RPG set in Middle-Earth, or Adventures in Middle-Earth, a line of campaign setting books and sourcebooks that adapts various Middle-Earth settings and cultures into OGL-compatible rules. Cubicle 7 will cease publishing both games in the first half of 2020.

While Cubicle 7 had announced plans for both series, including a second edition of The One Ring, the company announced that it did not want to move forward with publishing a new game that it could not support. “Our team have worked incredibly hard on this new edition; with many of the announced titles already written and edited, so being very close to completion makes this decision even harder,” the company wrote in a blogpost announcing the decision.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those who pre-ordered the second edition of The One Ring will have their orders fully refunded and alternatively have the option of receiving store credit at the Cubicle 7 store equal to 125% of their order. Cubicle 7 will also have its current The One Ring first edition stock 50% off and Adventures in Middle-earth stock 30% off as part of its Black Friday sale.

Cubicle 7 also publishes tabletop TPGs based on Warhammer and Doctor Who and has a full slate of publications planned for both those games for next year.

You can read the full Cubicle 7 announcement here.