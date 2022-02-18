The Cuphead Show Now Available on Netflix

The first 12 episodes of The Cuphead Show! are now officially available to stream on Netflix. The adaptation of the video game Cuphead is still set to receive another 24 episodes at least, composing two separate drops of episodes on the streaming platform beyond the release today. Critical reception to the first batch of The Cuphead Show! episodes has been mixed at best, but everyone seems to agree that the show does a relatively good job at recreating the animation style of the video game.

“The Cuphead Show! through and through is a blast to watch and is something that I imagine both fans of the video game and those unfamiliar with the franchise will find a lot to love,” ComicBook.com’s own Logan Moore said in his review of the first 12 episodes. “Netflix is smart to have already renewed this series for an additional two seasons, and hopefully, The Cuphead Show!’s future episodes will be just as good as this inaugural run.”

“Based on the award-winning video game that smashed onto the scene with a gorgeous retro animation style, THE CUPHEAD SHOW! is a character-driven comedy series following the unique misadventures of loveable, impulsive scamp Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. As the two scour their surreal homeworld of the Inkwell Isles in search of fun and adventure, they always have each other’s back. Unless there’s only one cookie left, in which case it’s every cup for himself. THE CUPHEAD SHOW! combines nostalgic delights, side-splitting gags, and a healthy dose of the heebie jeebies-especially when a ridiculously weird nemesis, The Devil himself, arrives on the scene to toy with our heroes.”

As noted above, The Cuphead Show! is now available on Netflix. It currently consists of 12 episodes total, each of which is 12 minutes in length. It’s based on the video game by Studio MDHR, and produced by Netflix Animation. Executive producers for the show include Dave Wasson, CJ Kettler, Chad Moldenhauer, and Jared Moldenhauer. Cosmo Segurson serves as co-executive producer. The show includes the voices of Tru Valentino as Cuphead, Frank Todaro as Mugman, Joe Hanna as Elder Kettle, Luke Millington-Drake as Devil, Greg Griffin as Ms. Chalice, and Wayne Brady as King Dice. You can check out all of our previous coverage of The Cuphead Show! right here.

