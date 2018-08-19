This Custom Dead Luigi Amiibo Makes Us Want Him In Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

There’s been a lot of debate lately over the latest Nintendo Direct for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Sure, it introduced the Belmonts from Castlevania and King K. Rool from Donkey Kong Country, but it also savagely brutalized a long-time Nintendo favorite, Luigi, even though the publisher noted that he’s still alive and well. But leave it to a custom Amiibo maker to make it seem like Luigi isn’t doing too bad as a ghost.

GandaKris, who serves as an ambassador for Nintendo America and also has her own do-it-yourself YouTube channel, has just shown off her latest work, in the form of a custom Amiibo featuring Ghost Luigi. It’s a pretty fantastic job, showcasing in the plumber in ghostly blue form, complete with his trademark Luigi cap.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For good measure, she also put together custom box art featuring the character in human form on the front, and an image of him turning into an apparition (after an encounter with Death from Castlevania on the back). You can check it out in the pictures below, along with a link that shows you how to create your own if you have some artistic savvy.

👻GHOST LUIGI 👻#SuperSmashBrosUltimate Custom Amiibo@NintendoAmerica Easy to Make DIY Tutorial (Click the Link)//t.co/7yN5IH1Oy6 Who should I make next? pic.twitter.com/VHXRlFkdto — GandaKris (@MissGandaKris) August 19, 2018

It doesn’t look like GandaKris is offering the item for sale, but you can always reach out and see what she can do for you, either on her Twitter profile or through her email at GandaKrisStore@gmail.com.

GandaKris has certainly done some phenomenal stuff with Amiibos in the past. We actually showed her previous work this past December after she made a heartwarmingly cool Satoru Iwata Amiibo to tribute the late Nintendo president. And she’s done some other great stuff as well, as you can see on her Twitter page.

So what should she do next? Hmmmm…we could always use something of the Waluigi variety. Maybe something where he’s wielding a mighty tennis racket? Or just a battle pose in general? Gauntlet thrown!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.