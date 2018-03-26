This Custom Pokemon Nintendo Switch Pokeball Dock Is Amazing

It’s kind of amazing what kind of stuff you can find on Etsy these days, whether they’re custom-made JoyCon controllers, retro t-shirts and posters, or, in this particular case, a customized Nintendo Switch dock that shows just how much of a devoted fan you truly are.

Like, for instance, this awesome Pokemon Nintendo Switch Pokeball-shaped dock and game holding case. An Etsy artist by the name of Senpai3D is offering such a case for $99.99 plus shipping, and, as you can see, they’ve created some genuine magic straight from a 3D printer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The outside of the case resembles an 8-bit style Pokeball, complete with a button on the front that allows you to open it up. And once you do, you’ll find a space where you can put your Nintendo Switch system, along with a few of your cartridge games, your controller, and even an Amiibo of choice, if you want it to look at you while you play your game. Like Pikachu. (Pika!)

Furthermore, Senpai3D assures that the dock has been fully tested and does not brick the Nintendo Switch, so you don’t have to worry about a third-party peripheral doing any sort of damage this time around. Here’s the item description:

“This is an entirely 3d printed version of the Pokeball from Pokemon that works as a TV dock for the Nintendo Switch. The exterior is designed after the retro look brought to life from the original games while the interior is as modern as it gets with all the details that can be seen in the anime and films! The dock itself has a built in holder for the joy cons when you want to use the pro crontroller as well as 6 slots for cartridges and, of course, a stand for Amiibo’s where almost all can fit and look amazing! Guaranteed high quality with a real cloth base (to avoid scratching your table or entertainment center) and hand painting. Made from ABS plastic (the same stuff legos are made out of) so it is very durable. Can get this shipped out to you super fast for those last minute gifts! Every dock comes with the extender cable necessary to connect the switch to the stock dock and thus the tv pre-built in.”

For $99 plus shipping, this seems like an ideal get for Pokemon lovers out there. But, if you prefer something like, say, Super Mario Odyssey, Senpai3D has a case for that as well, and it looks pretty spectacular, too. (It’s also $99.) They have some other goods too, so feel free to shop around!

(Hat tip to NintendoLife for the scoop!)