Cyberpunk 2077 Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Making of Its Cinematic Trailer

Among all the trailers revealed during this year’s E3 event, Cyberpunk 2077 reigns supreme as the one that stole the show. It showed off another cinematic look at the futuristic game from CD Projekt Red and featured Keanu Reeves to top the whole thing off, an unprecedented but welcome reveal. To revisit the trailer that took E3 by storm, developers CD Projekt Red shared a behind-the-scenes look at the makings of the trailer involving everything from motion captures to designing the cybernetic enhancements the characters boast.

CD Projekt Red and Goodbye Kansas Studios were behind the creation of the E3 trailer. While you’ll know the first for their Witcher games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you may know Goodbye Kansas for its work on other stylish gaming trailers like the reveal of Grant from Overkill’s The Walking Dead. The two collaborated on the trailer, shown above, through a process presented in the video above that shows different moments from the cinematic interwoven with behind-the-scenes footage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The work put into the trailer was clearly effective since it was the most-watched trailer to come out of E3. Back in June when E3 took place, it was revealed that the trailer had already been watched over 17 million times, a number which put it just above Marvel’s Avengers and a considerable step ahead of the third-place Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The official E3 2019 trailer from the Cyberpunk 2077 account on YouTube on its own has nearly 11 million views by itself which doesn’t even count the other places like PlayStation and Xbox the trailer has been shared to.

While Cyberpunk 2077 is shaping up to be quite the impressive feat and probably could’ve pulled in a significant amount of views on its own, it helps that it had some extra star power backing it up through Keanu Reeves making an appearance. It was much more than just a cameo as well – he’ll be joining players as a character named “Johnny Silverhand” who will accompany players throughout their missions. Just as the other actors did in the behind-the-scenes video, it was also confirmed that Reeves provided motion-capture footage for the role as well as his voice.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia Platforms on April 16, 2020.