Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds Happening at Best Buy

The list of storefronts that are offering refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 has continued to grow with Best Buy now joining the fray. After PlayStation and Xbox announced that they would be allowing purchasers to return the game on their respective digital marketplaces, retail chain Best Buy has revealed that it will be doing the same with physical copies as well.

Detailed on the official Best Buy forums, it is said that Cyberpunk 2077 now is able to be returned to the storefront, if you so choose. All iterations of the game across PlayStation 4 and Xbox One qualify for this refund policy, even including the Collector’s Editions. In addition, Xbox One digital codes are able to be returned as well, which is somewhat interesting. If you also pre-ordered the game and received an exclusive steelbook case with your purchase, that item will also need to be returned in order to get your money back.

The only catch with this policy is that it is only open for a few days. Much like CD Projekt Red’s own statement regarding refunds outlined earlier this week, Best Buy will only keep this option open through Monday, December 21. That means if you’re sitting on a copy of the game that you no longer want, and you bought it at Best Buy, you only have three days to act.

What’s even more wild about this new policy at Best Buy is that typically, the store does not allow for opened video games to be returned in any capacity. In fact, this is a hard rule that most storefronts abide by when it comes to physical video game purchases. For the chain to now be making a specific exception to that rule in the case of Cyberpunk 2077 is honestly something that I don’t think has ever transpired before.

The larger question that is at play here now comes with how other retailers will end up responding. Will additional big box stores like Target, GameStop, Walmart, and others end up following suit and allow for physical returns of the game? That remains to be seen, but if there are any additional developments, we’ll keep you posted on our Cyberpunk 2077 hub here at ComicBook.com.

