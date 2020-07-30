Fake Cyberpunk 2077 Beta Invites Are Being Sent Out

✖

Playing Cyberpunk 2077 early via a beta is an attractive offer, but if you’ve received any kind of proposition lately claiming to extend that opportunity to you, CD Projekt Red says it’s not legit. The developer of Cyberpunk 2077 addressed on social media today the recent circulation of beta scams from people who have been reaching out to others saying they’d been granted access to a Cyberpunk 2077 beta. Those emails aren’t coming from CD Projekt Red, so don’t get too excited about the messages if one of them ends up in your inbox.

CD Projekt Red commented on the beta scams on Twitter this week to warn would-be Cyberpunk 2077 players about the fraudulent invites. People have apparently been getting emails referencing beta access throughout the past few weeks, but they’ve all been fake.

1/2 If you recently received an email claiming to be granting you beta access to Cyberpunk 2077, it's not from us. Unfortunately, there have been more of these being sent out over the past few weeks. When we contact you via email, it'll always come from @ cdprojektred com address — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 30, 2020

2/2 Same goes for content creators. We always reach out directly from @ cdprojektred com domain. If you are being contacted by a third party claiming to be working with us (an ad agency for example), you can assume it's not genuine. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) July 30, 2020

No beta has been announced for Cyberpunk 2077 at all, so it makes sense that the invite wouldn’t be just sliding into someone’s inbox without an announcement or without other people making a big deal about it. In fact, CD Projekt Red has even said in the past that it has no plans for a closed beta nor does it have plans for an open one. That was true as of February 2019 when the same Twitter account replied to a user to say there were no such plans. There’s of course always the chance something could change between now and the time the game releases, but it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting a beta at all for this one.

We have no plans for closed/open beta. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 21, 2019

Some of our most recent looks at the game came from the Night City Wire event held in June that gave us a preview of new gameplay and other features. Since then, we’ve seen more talks of features that’ll be in the game and others that won’t.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled to release on November 19th following its most recent delay that pushed it back a few more months.

