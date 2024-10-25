Cyberpunk 2077 Board Game Fixes the Biggest Edgerunners Complaint

Seeing how Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game cleared its crowdfunding goal in a matter of minutes, it wasn’t surprising to see afterwards that expansions quickly followed. One of those — also unsurprising — was an expansion based on Netflix’s very popular Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime with characters from the show included David Martinez, Lucy, Rebecca, Maine, Pilar, and Kiwi in the expansion. What Cyberpunk 2077 fans did not expect, however, was the minis for some of these Edgerunners characters which didn’t really line up with how their characters looked in the anime at all.

Cyberpunk 2077 fans who’d helped back Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game were quick to voice their concerns about the otherwise impressive Edgerunners expansion, but thankfully, the game’s creators were able to address those complaints rather quickly. Go On Board said at the time that it’d look into redoing parts of the Rebecca and Lucy figures specifically to address concerns about their faces, and this week, the board game creator returned with an updated look at the Edgerunners stars.

“We spent some time perfecting a few characters from the Edgerunners Expansion so they all closely resemble their anime counterparts,” Here’s the new look of Rebecca and Lucy!”

To its credit, the Lucy mini did not need quite as much work. The original design shown to the left of the image above is quite similar to the newer one, but parts of the face were still changed to bring it closer in line with what Cyberpunk fans were expecting from an Edgerunners expansion.

Rebecca, on the other hand, needed a bit more work. Rebecca is one of — if not the most — memorable characters from the Edgerunners anime, so it made sense that people were pretty particular about what she’d look like. The original version of the Rebecca mini was decidedly not it, players said, so it’s had a more drastic overhaul to bring the face closer in line with expectations.

Some who’d gotten used to seeing these versions of the characters said that they’d actually started to grow on them by now, but most Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game backers agreed these new looks were the way to go.

“Rebecca and Lucy are now perfect and look absolutely fantastic, don’t change a thing and keep up the great work!” said one backer.

Given that it is indeed an expansion, the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners expansion for the Cyberpunk board game is an add-on, so you’ll have to pay for it separately from the base game if you’re already a backer or plan to be. There’s also a Johnny Silverhand expansion, and that one comes with figures as well as extra missions.

Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game will start shipping in December 2025, so you’ve got plenty of time to back it between now and then if you’re interested.