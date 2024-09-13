New Cyberpunk 2077 Game Getting an Edgerunners Expansion Just as Fans Hoped

Even if you're a Cyberpunk 2077 player who's never been invested in tabletop games much, it's hard to argue against the fact that Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game keeps looking better and better with all the new content it's announcing. After reaching its funding goal so quickly, the crowdfunded game from Go On Board has gone on to announce things like an Edgerunners expansion which was just revealed recently. Edgerunners was a top request from Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game supporters after they realized that expansions and add-ons were on the table, so the Edgerunners announcement was a timely one to meet that demand.

Based on Netflix's incredibly successful Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime from Studio Trigger, the Edgerunners expansion for Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game naturally includes characters from the show, but it doesn't seem to include extra missions for Cyberpunk 2077 fans which we did see in the more expensive Johnny Silverhand expansion. As such, this Edgerunners add-on is a bit cheaper at $35 compared to the previously revealed expansion.

If that's not a dealbreaker for you, Edgerunners expansion will allow you to play as David Martinez, Lucy, Rebecca, Maine, Pilar, and Kiwi from the anime. Just as you can use the components from the Johnny Silverhand expansion with the base game, everything from the Edgerunners expansion is meant to be used in Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game's core missions.

"The Edgerunners Expansion introduces six new characters, known from a well-acclaimed Netflix anime: David Martinez, Lucy, Rebecca, Maine, Pilar, and Kiwi," an overview of this expansion said. "This crew of insane edgerunners is ready to add a bit of chaos to the fight! Their friendship is strong thanks to a crazy good synergy and shared love for cyberware. There's not a mission they wouldn't take up – the more dangerous, the better. Having them on the board guarantees that every job is solid legend material. Gear up and prepare for an action that's epic and brutal like never before!"

For those already in the weeds of the Cyberpunk 2077 board game and are figuring out which characters do what, all six of the characters from the Edgerunners expansion have unique effects governing how they interact with different types of action cards and cyberware. Go On Board expands on those effects more in the trailer above, but you can also read up on it here while seeing more individualized looks at some of the Edgerunners characters.

While Edgerunners fans have indeed been asking for this expansion, this one does seem to be getting a bit more criticism than the Johnny Silverhand add-on. Part of that is because it doesn't have missions included in it even if the price does reflect that omission, and part of it is because Cyberpunk fans have suggested that the Lucy and Rebecca figures look at bit off.

"And I love the Idea of adapting the characters to the game's Art Style and I think it mostly went well, but I think you went a little overboard with Lucy and especially Rebecca," one backer said. "I understand that you don't want someone basically looking like a child, running over the Battlefield, but this is just not her anymore."

There are also those who've fairly pointed out that backing a board game is expensive, and with add-ons like these, it naturally adds more to the purchase. That's to be expected given that they're expansions, but some would-be backers are content to wait for an "all-in" option at this point to make sure they get every part of the package.

Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game is scheduled to be released in December 2025.