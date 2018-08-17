This Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Brings the Gritty Adventure to Life

CD Projekt RED is no stranger to hyping up RPG fans with excitement and thrill for a brand new adventure! After the incredible success The Witcher franchise had, players around the world are anxious to get their hands on their latest project: Cyberpunk 2077. Some fans showed their appreciation by learning everything they can about the upcoming game, while others actually became a part of the adventure themselves. One of those fans actually works with CD Projekt RED as an official cosplayer. With his previous (spot on) Geralt of Rivia cosplay set for The Witcher, Maul Cosplay and his wife are back once more – this time ready for cyber warfare.

Maul Cosplay has been the face of some amazing characters in the past, including a dead ringer for The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia. He even recently donned the face (and new beard) of the God of War himself, and it’s so realistic – you can almost hear his gruff voice saying, “BOY!”

You can see for yourself the level of detail he has for his craft. From the tailoring of the jacket, to the LED lighting, Ben also uses his extensive knowledge of special effects makeup to bring those rough characteristics to the real world with the help of his lovely partner in crime (and in matrimony), fellow cosplayer Maja Felicitas.

Their worked combined with notable photographer ‘eosAndy’ makes for stunning recreations of our favourite characters that we can’t help but to love seeing brought into the real world.

This talented cosplayer has also produced other amazing works such as Corvo (Dishonored 1 & 2), Darth Maul, Soldier 76 (Overwatch), Metal Gear Solid’s Snake, Khal Drogo, and more! You can check him out at his official page here.

Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be a wild ride and the adventures players will go through look to be incredible. Unfortunately, however, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

