This ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Cosplay Was So Impressive, Even the Devs Shared It

CD Projekt RED is no stranger to hyping up RPG fans with excitement and thrill for a brand new adventure! After the incredible success The Witcher franchise had, players around the world are anxious to get their hands on their latest project: Cyberpunk 2077. Some fans showed their appreciation by learning everything they can about the upcoming game, while others actually became a part of the adventure themselves as evident in this stunning cosplay creation below:

The cosplayer in question is Alex Wolf and we’ve actually shared his work in the past when he took on the role of The Witcher’s protagonist Geralt of Rivia. Now he’s back for another CD Projekt RED franchise and between the editing and the design itself, this Cyberpunk 2077 cosplay was just too good not to share.

Apparently the devs also felt the same way because they shared the amazing tribute on their socials, something that the cosplayer exalted in (and for good reason):

We still don’t have a release date yet for Cyberpunk 2077, but it will likely be a few years off before it hits shelves. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

