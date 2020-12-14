Elon Musk Is Trolling Cyberpunk 2077

✖

The internet has been littered with videos, memes, and other jokes centered around Cyberpunk 2077 after the game released last week with more than a few bugs and performance issues in tow. Now, one notable face is joining in on the antics on social media and is taking his trolling directly to the source.

In response to CD Projekt Red’s apology regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s lingering issues, Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, replied to the post with some spicy memes of his own. Musk shared two images in total, with the first being a screencap from Reddit of a fan who says that Cyberpunk’s problems have led to them crying themselves to sleep. The second image Musk posted was then redone image from The Office where the character Michael Scott is running about with his finger poking out of the zipper in his pants. This second meme, in particular, seems to be in response to the nudity glitch that has plagued Cyberpunk 2077 over the past few days.

Despite poking fun at the game, however, Musk seems to be enjoying his time with Cyberpunk 2077 so far. Responding to one inquiry on Twitter about whether or not Musk had played the game for himself yet, the world-renowned businessman said that he had dabbled with it over the weekend. “I picked Nomad, so start was a little slow, but picks up fast. Seemed like almost everyone on Steam was playing Cyberpunk at some point this weekend!” Musk said.

Speaking to that second point in particular, Musk is absolutely right about Cyberpunk 2077 being a big hit on Steam. Before the game had even been out for a full day, Cyberpunk 2077 was able to shatter the record on Steam for the most concurrent players ever for a single-player game. Over one million people in total were playing the game at the same time on its first day of launch, which is over double the number of players that the previous record holder in Fallout 4 was able to bring about.

Yeah, briefly. Seems pretty good. I picked Nomad, so start was a little slow, but picks up fast. Seemed like almost everyone on Steam was playing Cyberpunk at some point this weekend! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2020

It remains to be seen if Musk will poke more fun at Cyberpunk 2077 in the future, but assuming that the promised patches that are coming soon to fix the game's problems do just that, you'd imagine that these memes and jokes will begin to die off. For all the latest news on those promised updates from CD Projekt Red, you can follow over coverage on the game right here.

