‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Female Companions Teased by Devs

Those anticipating Cyberpunk 2077 are always on the lookout for any sort of detail developer CD Projekt RED is willing to disclose. Thankfully, the studio has been rather open about the development of the game ever since they released the trailer at E3 last year, and they’ve even been gracious enough to respond to fans, including one person who recently asked if there will be female companions in the futuristic RPG.

Twitter user @Axu08021805 asked the devs if they were to play as a male in Cyberpunk 2077, would Jackie then become a female. As was seen in the gameplay demo that was released last year, V was a female and Jackie was a male, which led to the aforementioned Twitter user’s burning question.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jackie is one of companions that will just tag along during some missions. And he is just one of the few. To answer your question- there won’t be female version of Jackie, but for sure there will be female companions that will show up during your playthrough. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 11, 2019

As can be seen in the tweet, the Cyberpunk 2077 devs inform the fan that Jackie will not transform into a female. However, they do note that “for sure there will be female companions that will show up during your playthrough.”

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, the devs also revealed that there will be no microtransactions featured in the upcoming RPG. Additionally, they won’t be giving Night City the battle royale treatment either. You can read more about that right here. They even mention that the title won’t be sold on the Epic Games Store either.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in development for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, but it is still without a release date. You can read more about the inbound adventure below:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency,” the summary continues.

Thanks, Game Rant!