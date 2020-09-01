New Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

✖

As part of today's Nvidia GeForce Special Event, which showed off a lot of what the graphics cards from the company can do, CD Projekt Red released a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 -- captured on the GeForce RTX 30 Series -- that shows off just what Nvidia's graphics cards bring to the table for the upcoming video game. Nvidia's published a post all about the new announcements if you're the kind of person that loves to see all the numbers and such, and you can check out the new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer below.

In short, the trailer shows off the various improvements to lighting, shadows, and reflections thanks to ray-tracing technology and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). DLSS, if you're not familiar, "uses the power of AI to boost your frame rates in games with graphically-intensive workloads. With DLSS, gamers can use higher resolutions and settings while still maintaining solid framerates," Nvidia's FAQ about the technology reads.

Night City shimmers with colors! Check out #Cyberpunk2077 enhanced with ray tracing and DLSS captured on @NVIDIAGeForce RTX 30 Series! #RTXOn pic.twitter.com/vSZSxGtZcL — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 1, 2020

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 so far? Are you excited to see what it looks like with Nvidia graphics cards? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

