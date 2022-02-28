Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix Released

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has released a new hotfix for the title on PC that resolves yet more crashes for the title. This comes on top of the giant Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 released in the middle of February that addressed an absolute litany of issues while generally optimizing the title further and reworking various odds and ends. At this point, it’s unclear when the next major update might arrive, but it does seem clear that CD Projekt Red will be updating Cyberpunk 2077 for a long time yet.

The patch notes for the Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix for PC, if you can call them that, are extremely brief. “A hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077 is out,” they read. “It addresses audio software-related crashes on game launch.” Exactly what sort of audio software-related crashes that have been fixed are not elaborated upon, but it is notable nonetheless that there will now — hopefully — be fewer crashes on PC for the video game.

A hotfix for #Cyberpunk2077 is out on PC. It addresses audio software-related crashes on game launch. pic.twitter.com/MXjVCaBTL8 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 28, 2022

Given the nature of the hotfix, it’s possible that Patch 1.5 ultimately caused whatever issues were fixed. While the patch notes for that update did not indicate anything that would have obviously messed with audio software on game launch, it did include “multiple fixes and improvements related to stability and optimization” that could have screwed up something or other.

As noted above, the new hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC. Cyberpunk 2077 itself is currently available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. The native versions of the title for the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 were recently released. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

