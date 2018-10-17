‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Might Have a Connection to Lady Gaga

Since the massive world of CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077 is still shrouded in mystery despite our extensive gameplay look earlier this year, it’s easy to let speculation get the better of us. Pair that with the knowledge that RED pretty much always has a reason for their social media activity – hello, those earlier codes on their Twitter last year – and that fertile ground for rumors is fresh and ready to grow some of the wildest stories.

So what’s the latest would-be scoop? It all started when the singer-turned-actress took to her Twitter in the typical Gaga fashion. What had our poppers poppin’ however was the fact that the Cyberpunk 2077 studio responded:

Of course! Of course we will! 😎 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 18, 2018

Now keep in mind, we’re not saying she’s suddenly the star of the game or anything like that, but it is a pretty random thing for the game’s official Twitter account to respond to. Could this mean she’s got a track on the upcoming RPG, or is she a potential love interest? Honestly, the sky is the limit and it really could mean anything but if there’s one thing CD Projekt RED taught us with their social media, it’s to dissect everything.

What do you think this could mean? Just a random passing comment mistakingly made from the game’s account instead of the studio’s? Or could this be a hint about something involving the singer within the world of Cyberpunk 2077? Sound off with your theories in the comment section below and tell us what you think!

Unfortunately, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.For more about the game itself, as per the studio over at CD Projekt RED:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”