Cyberpunk 2077 Breaks Down Its Language Options

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red recently broke down the language options for the upcoming video game. Rather than simply having all language options for voiceover and text available everywhere, it would seem that various languages are locked to specific regions when it comes to the console versions of the title. Exactly why, for example, the Americas region doesn't also include the Japanese voiceover is unclear, but it's good to know regardless.

Here are the specific language options in the Americas region on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, straight from CD Projekt Red:

VO: English, Brazilian Portuguese, French

Text: English, Brazilian Portuguese, Latin American Spanish, French, Polish

Attention console players! The list of languages in which you'll be able to play #Cyberpunk2077 on consoles (VO and text) depends on the region. Here's the language breakdown for both physical and digital download versions of the game on X1 and PS4: https://t.co/I50fuRY64e pic.twitter.com/JvJefwNEgy — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 22, 2020

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 so far? Do the language support options impact you directly? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!