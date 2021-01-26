Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Responds to Game-Breaking Bug

✖

A new bug has been discovered in Cyberpunk 2077 where the "Down on the Street" quest is not triggered by a conversation with Takemura. On Twitter, developer CD Projekt Red acknowledged the bug, claiming that it is working on a hotfix to resolve it. While that might not come in time for fans that are currently stuck, the developer revealed a potential workaround on its website, which might help those that are having issues. However, it should be noted that a previous save file is required in order to use the method. The steps from CD Projekt Red can be found below.

Load a gamesave before Takemura and V leave Wakako's office. Finish the conversation with Takemura outside the office right away Right after the finished conversation and when the quest was updated, skip 23h. See if the holocall triggers and the dialogue with Takemura starts

It's not unusual for bugs such as this one to pop-up after a game's release, as it's difficult for any developer to test for every possible issue before a game's launch. Unfortunately, the problems surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 since December make this latest bug all the more frustrating for players. Clearly, CD Projekt Red wanted the game out by a certain point, and that might cost it dearly in the long run, as numerous class-action lawsuits have now been filed against the developer.

Regardless of how frequent issues like these might come up in most modern games, any new bug discovered in Cyberpunk will likely feed into the narrative that has surrounded it since its release last month. In fact, replies to the workaround and hotfix on Twitter were filled with jeers from many responders. Despite this, CD Projket Red is trying to get the game to a level that will make everyone happy. There are many gamers that have come to enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 in its current incarnation, and it will be interesting to see how these upcoming patches will shape perception of the title over the coming months.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

