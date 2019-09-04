Cyberpunk 2077 Multiplayer Is Officially Happening

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has gone back and forth on whether there would be a multiplayer element to the game, and even as recent as Gamescom last month, it seemed like perhaps there might not be multiplayer. Today, however, the company revealed that yes, in fact, there will be multiplayer, but there’s a catch.

The company has clarified that while it may have spoken about multiplayer in the past, it was always in the context that it was being researched, but never confirmed to be in development. If this seems a little confusing, that’s because it is.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Until now, the only thing we said about multi[player] was that it was in R&D,” CD Projekt Red shared on Twitter earlier today. “As we’re getting closer to launching ‘single player’ Cyberpunk 2077 in Apr. 2020, we’d like to confirm that multiplayer’s in the works!”

1/2 Until now, the only thing we said about multi was that it was in R&D. As we’re getting closer to launching ‘single player’ Cyberpunk 2077 in Apr. 2020, we’d like to confirm that multiplayer’s in the works! If you feel like lending us your skills apply: https://t.co/QQV6qsuvhk pic.twitter.com/GHbiS5N3DT — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) September 4, 2019

“The plan for now is to deliver Cyberpunk 2077 in April, then follow up with DLCs (free!) and single player content, and — once we’re done — invite you for some multiplayer action,” the company noted in a follow-up tweet.

2/2 The plan for now is to deliver Cyberpunk 2077 in April, then follow up with DLCs (free!) and single player content, and — once we’re done — invite you for some multiplayer action. — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) September 4, 2019

In short, there’s multiplayer happening, but when exactly it might happen is unclear — and either way, it’ll be after the video game releases in April 2020. The way the tweet is phrased makes it sound like it might even happen after all the other DLC, though that might just be phrasing.

What do you think of the news that multiplayer is officially, really happening for Cyberpunk 2077? Are you more or less excited to play now that it’s been confirmed? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 16, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.