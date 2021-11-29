Cyberpunk 2077 Next Update Announced Alongside Next-Gen Release Window

Hard as it might be to believe, the one-year anniversary of Cyberpunk 2077 is swiftly approaching. Over the last year, CD Projekt Red has made a number of updates to the game across all platforms, in order to make for a more enjoyable experience. That work is far from finished, however, and the publisher has big plans for the game in the coming months. Today, CD Projekt Red revealed in a press release that Cyberpunk 2077‘s next-gen update is slated to debut in the first quarter of 2022. The upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be released “alongside another major update for all platforms.”

While this is certainly good news, CD Projekt Red has also hinted that “there is also ongoing work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 and the Cyberpunk expansion.” Unfortunately, definitive information about any of this has yet to be revealed. The first quarter of 2022 is just around the corner, however, so it seems likely we’ll have more information in the near future.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s launch just might be one of the most infamous in all of gaming. Following years of hype, the game released in December 2020 in a state that did not match its promise. While most outlets found the PC version enjoyable, the console version quickly proved to be a bug-ridden mess. This resulted in huge demand for refunds, the game being delisted from the PlayStation Store, and even legal action. Over the last 11 months, CD Projekt Red has released multiple updates to fix the game, and PlayStation owners can even purchase the digital version once again. As a result, public opinion on Cyberpunk 2077 seems to have improved a bit, so it will be interesting to see if things continue on that path following the next round of updates!

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

