‘Cyberpunk 2077’s’ Night City Will Offer Various Unique Districts

Though we still don’t even have a release year yet for the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 open-world adventure from CD Projekt RED, the team hasn’t been shy about revealed key details about what’s to come. We already knew about the dark and twisted Night City, but now level designer Miles Tost is opening up a bit more on the microcosms within the game’s setting.

Tost recently at down with the team over at Gaming Bolt to talk about how unique Night City truly is. It’s not just one area, but a conglomerate of unique cultures melding into one and the designer promised that CD Projekt RED is doing everything in their power to make sure it all “blends nicely into one consistent and believable city environment.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He also touched on that each area will feel completely unique to one another, offering an incentive for players to explore and uncover all of the secrets Night City hides. Tost even teased one area in particular, Pacifica, which serves as the number one tourist area within the city itself.

Tost continued, “Night City’s six districts are designed to be unique in many ways — their architecture, culture, atmosphere, people living there and the problems they are facing. We’re making sure that all of these districts blend nicely into one consistent and believable city environment.”

“Not all parts of the city are covered in darkness by shadows thrown from skyscrapers,” the level designer added. “Take for example Pacifica, which was a district planned to be Night City’s prime tourist resort. When the funding died, so did this dream, leaving many started construction projects unfinished and ultimately taken over by gangs as their hideouts. Each district has its own history which you will be able to uncover. It is really important to us to allow for this variety whilst also keeping it grounded within the lore of our world.”

Unfortunately we still don’t have a release date yet, though 2019 and 2020 are the two popular years rumored. That’s not much to go on, since that seems pretty common sense, but still – the hype is very real.

For more about the game itself, as per the studio over at CD Projekt RED:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”