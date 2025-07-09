PS Plus Extra & Premium Adds Cyberpunk 2077 and More Hit Games for July

While PlayStation Plus Essentials subscribers have been enjoying the new games added to the service this month, Extra and Premium users get some additional games in the catalog. Each level brings different perks, notably games, with Extra and Premium being above Essential in the benefits they offer. With the likes of Diablo 4, Jusant, and King of Fighters 15 already gracing the game lineup, PlayStation Plus users can also enjoy additional incredible games.

PlayStation Plus constantly gives players access to free games as a part of the online subscription. The rotating lineup ensures there is something to play for everyone, regardless of what genre they prefer. Here is what the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium users can start playing throughout July 2025.

PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Catalog Games for July 2025

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games catalog july 2025.

This month’s games include the incredible Cyberpunk 2077, widely regarded as one of the best RPGs of all time. This lines up nicely with the new animated Cyberpunk Edgerunners series announced too. Aside from this, players can enjoy open-world multiplayer survival when Abiotic Factor is added day on on July 22nd. Bluey The Videogame will be a big hit with families and those who have adorable Blue Heelers of their own.

Strategy fans will love the addition of Planet Zoo and Tropico 6, with both offering different ways to work your brain. Those who prefer an engaging story should dive into Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden and explore this beautifully heartbreaking story following lovers Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith. Finally, a classic series in Twisted Metal is getting some much-needed love with Twisted Metal 3 and Twisted Metal 4.

July adds a solid selection of games for PS Plus Extra and Premium users. Check out the full list of games and what platforms each is available for below.